HAL to bid for licence manufacturing of 5th-gen fighter jet

The process for shortlisting consortia of public and private sector firms that bid for the AMCA project last year is yet to be fully completed.

The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will participate in the bidding process for the licence manufacturing of the indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is set to begin in 2035, even if the consortium it formed with two other companies is not shortlisted in the initial screening process, HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil said Thursday.

“We are yet to receive any official communication about the firms being shortlisted in the screening process,” he told The Indian Express, adding that AMCA is a 10-year programme. “Even if we assume that HAL is not shortlisted in the initial screening for building the five prototypes of the aircraft, we will bid when fresh tenders are floated for the licence manufacturing of the jet,” he said.