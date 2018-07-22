Haj without male guardian: ‘We will help each other out’

(From left) Shamim Bano, Nur Jahan, Mumtaj and Hasmitul Nishah, at Shamim’s home, near Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) (From left) Shamim Bano, Nur Jahan, Mumtaj and Hasmitul Nishah, at Shamim’s home, near Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

HASMITUL NISHAH, 58, has never travelled alone. Mumtaj, 59, last left the city 15 years ago to go to Ajmer Sharif with her husband. Shamim Bano, 56, has been waiting four years for this day. And Nur Jahan, 67, thought that having done Umrah last year with her daughter’s in-laws, a similar trip in her lifetime was out of the question.

Then came the message in early January from the Haj office informing the four that their application to do Haj without a mahram, or male guardian, had been approved.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims left Lucknow on July 14. Set to leave on July 28, Hasmitul, Mumtaj, Shamim and Nur would be among the first women in India to avail of the change in rules by Saudi Arabia allowing women above 45 years of age to do Haj without a mahram, in groups of four.

All four women, residents of Itauja market area, about 25 km from Lucknow city, are widows. They were dependent on sons to travel with them, but in case of all four, none of their sons earns enough to raise money required for two to do the trip. With the change in rules, the four women managed to plan the trip raising Rs 3-3.5 lakh each.

“Our heart-felt wish has been fulfilled,” says Shamim. “Yeh kismet ki baat hai. Humare pati nahin hain to kya, hum apas mein ek doosare ki madad karengi (It is a matter of luck. So what if our husbands are no longer around, we will help each other out).”

Mentioned in the application as the ‘Cover Head’, Shamim is the undeclared leader of the group. Having studied up to Class 8, she is also the only one among them to have done any schooling.

Shamim’s husband, who was a vegetable vendor, died 10 years ago. Six years later, she sold a small piece of land hoping to finance a Haj trip, but the money fell short. Of Shamim’s four daughters and four sons, three sons sell vegetables, while the youngest is doing his Bachelor’s in Arts. The 56-year-old, who lives in a narrow two-storey house with her sons and grandchildren, says it is difficult for any of them to take a break from work for the trip.

Mumtaj, who lives about eight houses away, was in a similar situation. Mumtaj, who has to be coaxed to talk, says, “My husband died 14 years ago. My sons are vegetable vendors and had promised that as soon as they were able to collect some money, they would send me for Haj.”

Then Nur, a relative of both Shamim and Mumtaj, told them about the change in rules. “Three of Nur’s sons live in Saudi Arabia and they informed us that Haj would be allowed without mahram this time. I jumped at the opportunity and convinced Nur and Mumtaj to go with me. But when I went to the Haj office, they said we need a group of four for our application to be accepted,” says Shamim.

This was in December last year. For 15 days, the three women went about the neighbourhood enquiring if anyone else was interested in making the trip — not an easy task in an area where most women have never travelled on their own, leave alone going outside the country.

Then they chanced upon Hasmitul, whose husband had died in 1999. But the 58-year-old, who hardly ever left home, took time to agree. Now sitting at Shamim’s home, Hasmitul says, “My eldest son had been promising to take me for Haj for years. I have four sons but it is hard for them to take leave from their work or arrange the money. Bano (Shamim) spoke to my elder son, and he said he would pay my expenses.”

Luck again favoured them, adds Shamim. By the time the four were able to assemble all the papers and file their application, it was the last date of submission, December 22. But within 15 days, they had their confirmation. “We know people who have applied for years (and failed),” smiles Shamim.

Recalling the last trip she made out of Lucknow, 15 years ago, Mumtaj says it was with her husband and lots of family members. They had gone to Ajmer Sharif.

Interjects Shamim, “Initially, we had some fears, but over the past few months, we have found our strengths. Nur had gone to Umrah with one of her daughter’s in-laws last year and knows places there.”

Nur nods, adding that in case of an emergency, her sons who work in Saudi Arabia as labourers and mechanics will help. Her sons are paying for her trip. Marvelling at how she is returning to Mecca within a year, she adds, “I never thought I would be able to go for Haj as it requires more money and there is a long quota list. That is why I went for Umrah last year.” Unlike Haj, Umrah can be performed by Muslims during any time of the year.

Mumtaj’s son Mateen admits they were worried a bit about her travelling alone, but adds, “This was her wish. So we told her to do ibadat (worship), and that the four of them should stick together.”

Saif, 23, laughs about how Shamim has been visiting people who have been to Haj to know more. His voice filled with confidence, he adds, “Ammi padh likh leti hain, unko kafi malumaat hai aur cheezen jaldi seekh leti hain (Mother can read and write, she knows enough and learns fast). We are sure she will manage everything, for herself and for the others.”

The women are also clear that they are doing the Haj not for themselves alone but also their families. “I will pray on behalf of my family and my husband,” Mumtaj says.

Scheduled to leave for ‘Haj House’ in Lucknow on July 26, the four have started last-minute planning. Shamim has been going about visiting relatives, as is customary before making the trip — accompanied by son Mohd Saif, she admits.

They have also bought a few clothes and put together the utensils they have been told to carry — “Ek plate, ek katora, ek chamach aur ek gilas”.

Mumtaj says, “We have been told not to carry too much. Par hum soch rahe hain ki kuchch khane ka to rakh hi lenge (But we are thinking we should carry something to eat).”

In fact, as the day approaches, that’s what has been worrying Hasmitul, Mumtaj, Shamim and Nur the most. “What if we do not get food there? We should pack less clothes and more stuff like lai (puffed rice)-chana, biscuits etc,” says Shamim.

With the “experience” of last year behind her, Nur reassures, “But there would be hotels. They will give us a room and we can probably cook too. Some rules have changed though. Let’s hope for the best.”

Mumtaj adds, “I have heard that after some incident, they have banned cylinders and given electric equipment for cooking. How will we cook on those?”

The last on board, Hasmitul now seems the most optimistic of the four. “Do not worry,” she says. “We will help each other out, and since it is a place of god, people would help us.”

“This could be the first and last journey of our lives outside the country,” Shamim smiles. “And a long-awaited one.”

However, they don’t think the trip will mean more than doing Haj for them. Says Mumtaj, “It’s not like we are rich and will do shopping, buy gold, or roam around. We are there just to pray.”

However, on one thing they agreed. Laughing, they say, “Haan khajoor zaroor khayenge… Itna to kar hi sakte hain (Yes, we will eat dates… That much we can do).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App