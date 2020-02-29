Haj Committee of India leader meets Rajinikanth, says actor well aware of CAA

Rajinikanth sir doesn’t see any religious differences, the media, public and 130 crore Muslims know that, said the Haj Committee of India leader. Rajinikanth sir doesn’t see any religious differences, the media, public and 130 crore Muslims know that, said the Haj Committee of India leader.

The Haj Committee of India leader Abu Backer met actor Rajinikanth at his residence on Saturday. Backer, who is a family friend of the Indian superstar, termed the meeting as a courtesy call and said Rajinikanth is well-informed of Citizenship law and he will stand by the Muslim community.

“It was a courtesy meeting with Rajinikanth. He has been a family friend for over 40 years. He presided my younger daughter’s marriage. Rajinikanth sir doesn’t see any religious differences, the media, public and 130 crore Muslims know that. We spoke about all the current Issues for an hour, he particularly discussed the Citizenship law. A few weeks ago, he said if Muslims face any trouble he will be the first person to stand up for them, those words are strongly registered in the hearts of 130 crore Muslims. He also raised his voice recently against the Delhi violence, I thanked him for all those,” Abu Backer said while addressing the reporters.

Backer also claimed that Rajinikanth will stand by the Muslim community. “We don’t need to make Rajinikanth sir understand the CAA, NPR or NRC, he is a legend, he has read everything. His only goal is that all of us whether Muslims, Christians or Hindus or any religion or caste should stay united without any differences in this country and work for the welfare of it,” he said.

He further added that with the ongoing violence in the country, the media should act responsibly and refrain from adding more fuel to the fire.

Rajnikanth’s meeting with Abu Backer comes two days after the actor slammed the centre for not able to control the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Calling it as an ‘Intelligence failure’ by the Home Ministry, Rajinikanth said the government should control the protest with ‘Iron fist’ and if they are not able to do it, they should step down.

Adding that the act is not likely to be repealed, Rajinikanth said he just expressed his views on CAA and is hurt by few senior journalists and political commentators who try to portray him as a BJP man.

