‘Are pilgrims being punished?’: AIMIM’s Owaisi, Congress’s Pratapgarhi slam rise in Haj airfare

The move by the Haj Committee of India to raise Haj airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim saw a sharp reaction from political leaders, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi terming it “exploitation” and demanding the withdrawal of the circular on the increase.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, though, said that the increase was due to the global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices. He said that the airlines had, in fact, sought a “steep hike” of Rs 30,000-40,000 per pilgrim but through negotiations, the increase was restricted to just Rs 10,000. The differential airfare has to be deposited by pilgrims by May 15, said the circular.

Owing to the conflict in West Asia, the Haj Committee, which comes under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, has issued a circular saying that an additional amount of Rs 10,000 will be borne by the pilgrims as differential airfare.

Owaisi, who is an MP from Hyderabad, said that this amount is being asked for “despite collecting Rs 90,844 per pilgrim a couple of months ago departing from Mumbai Embarkation Point”. He said, “This is almost double the prevalent rates for individual travellers. Are pilgrims being punished for going through the Haj Committee? This is just exploitation and nothing else. Most pilgrims are not wealthy, they save money for years to be able to go to Haj. This is not a luxury for them. The circular must be withdrawn immediately, and the pilgrims must be refunded the money taken from them.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress Minority Affairs Department Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi said that “forcing” an additional Rs 10,000 collection on Haj pilgrims right before their journey is “utter injustice”. “When the full fare was already fixed in advance, why was this increase imposed at the very last moment?” asked the Rajya Sabha member, who is planning to meet Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to raise the issue.

In a statement, the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs said that it “shared the concerns of every pilgrim who saves for years to perform Haj”.

The ministry said, “The facts: Airlines demanded USD $300–$400 per pilgrim due to the sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis — a global emergency beyond any government’s control. After extensive negotiation and due consultation with stakeholders, the Ministry of Minority Affairs approved a one-time revision of only USD $100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point — a saving of USD $200–$300 per pilgrim compared to what airlines originally sought.”

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The ministry said that this was “not exploitation” and that it was, rather, “the government absorbing pressure and protecting pilgrims from a far larger burden”.

Rijiju said that amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim. “We also can’t blame Airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price. Through negotiations, we ensured the increase was restricted to just $100, saving each pilgrim a significant amount. The decision was taken transparently, in good faith, to ensure no disruption in the Haj 2026 operations,” Rijiju added.