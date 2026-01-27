Hailstorms, heavy rain lash Noida; IMD issues red and orange alerts

Hailstorms hit Noida on Tuesday evening after sudden overcast condition and rain earlier in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several parts of the city. This is the second such rain event in January 2026.

What IMD said

According to the IMD, the alerts were issued on Tuesday evening, in which the department said that an active Western Disturbance is triggering light to moderate rain and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region. The system is also expected to bring light/moderate rainfall over the adjoining northwest plains, like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, along with isolated hailstorms. The hailstorms could be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning alerts. Residents have been advised to remain alert, plan travel cautiously, and stay updated with local advisories.