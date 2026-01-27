Hailstorms, heavy rain lash Noida; IMD issues red and orange alerts

This is the second such rain event in January 2026.

Hailstorm in noidaHailstones seen in Noida near Sector 10. (Express Photo)

Hailstorms hit Noida on Tuesday evening after sudden overcast condition and rain earlier in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several parts of the city. This is the second such rain event in January 2026.

What IMD said

According to the IMD, the alerts were issued on Tuesday evening, in which the department said that an active Western Disturbance is triggering light to moderate rain and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region. The system is also expected to bring light/moderate rainfall over the adjoining northwest plains, like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, along with isolated hailstorms. The hailstorms could be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning alerts. Residents have been advised to remain alert, plan travel cautiously, and stay updated with local advisories.

In a weather warning the IMD said that from the night of 30th January 2026, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India.

Wednesday weather forecast

The weather department further said that similar conditions are likely to persist over the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 60 kmph.

Fresh spell of rainfall could trigger cold wave conditions across the region.

The IMD forecast a generally overcast sky over the next seven days, though brief relief is expected on January 29 and 31, when conditions are likely to turn partly cloudy.

