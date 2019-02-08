Hailstorm lashes Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh orders crop loss assessment

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of Punjab Thursday, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordering a ‘special girdawari’ (revenue survey) to assess the damage caused to the crops.

The rainfall started in the morning and continued during the day, leading to a sharp fall in maximum temperatures. Many parts of Haryana also received rain.

In Punjab, rainfall occurred in Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar. Chandigarh witnessed heavy showers during the day. Hailstorm was also reported in some areas of Punjab, including Chandigarh.

After the rain, the maximum temperature in both Punjab and Haryana, including in joint capital Chandigarh, dropped by 2-6 notches against normal limits and hovered in the range of 15-19 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a directive to the revenue department for holding a””special girdswar”” to assess the possible damage of crops after reports of hailstorm in some parts of the state, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said though winter rain is beneficial for wheat crop, likelihood of damage due to hail must be assessed by all deputy commissioners and their subordinate staff. They have been also directed to submit timely reports to the state government, he added.

In Haryana, rain lashed Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal, according to the meteorological department. An official said the present change in weather conditions was caused by a western disturbance that was active over the region.

While the maximum temperatures registered a steep fall after rain, the minimum temperatures, however, continued to hover above normal limits for the third consecutive day, the official said. The minimum temperature was around 10-15 degrees Celsius in most areas, 2-7 notches above normal. According to forecast by the meteorological department, more rain is likely in some areas of Punjab and Haryana till Friday.

Record in Punjab

Punjab recorded the highest rainfall in the region in 24 hours till Thursday, compared to Haryana and the joint capital of both states, Chandigarh. According to Met Department Chandigarh office, till Thursday morning, Punjab received 41.3mm rain against the normal of 30.4mm in 24 hours. The state received 36% surplus rainfall, while Haryana and Chandigarh recorded deficit rainfall. Gurdaspur recorded 133.7 mm rain in 24 hours, topping the chart in Punjab, while Mukatsar and Moga districts received the least rainfall.

Crop damage

After heavy rain lashed the state on Thursday, crop damage of mustard, wheat and vegetable has been reported from various districts. According to the agriculture department, in Sudhar, Sidhwanbet, Jagraon and Ludhiana, vegetable crops were damaged. Similar damages were reported from Ferozepur’s Ghalkhurd and Mamdot area also. In Fategharh Sahib’s Khera, Bassi and Khamano blocks, mustard and berseem crops were affected.

Wheat crop in nearly 1,671 acres in Sangrur was damaged in hailstorms on January 21 and 22, for which the DC had announced compensation of Rs 1.56 crore to farmers.

-With PTI and ENS