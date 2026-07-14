Non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed paves way for Pahalgam attack trial in absentia

The Special NIA Court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed in the Pahalgam terror attack case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought an “open-dated non-bailable warrant” against Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province, in connection with the case.

The warrant was issued by the Special Judge of the NIA Court on July 8, two days after the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against Saeed.

“Arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused (Saeed) are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation. As such, a non-bailable warrant of arrest is issued against him and is forwarded to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NIA Jammu, for execution in accordance with law,” the court said in its order.