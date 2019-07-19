Hafiz Saeed arrest: Pakistan has been enacting similar drama since 2001, says India

A DAY after Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was arrested by Pakistan, India on Thursday said that similar “drama” has taken place at least eight times since 2001, and the genuineness of the action will depend on whether he is tried for his terrorist activities.

Advertising

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India hoped that Saeed will genuinely be brought to justice this time.

“This is not the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been arrested or detained. This drama has taken place at least eight times since 2001. The question is whether this time it would be more than a cosmetic exercise and whether Saeed will be tried and sentenced for his terrorist activities,” he said at the weekly media briefing.

He said Saeed must be punished as he is a designated terrorist, and listed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267.

Advertising

READ | Hold the applause until Hafiz Saeed is convicted: US committee to Donald Trump

“Effective action mandated internationally against Hafiz Saeed and his terrorist organisations is an obligation on part of all UN member states, including Pakistan,” said Kumar. Saeed also carries a reward of USD 10 million under US law.

“Pakistan’s sincerity to take action against terrorist and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible actions against terrorists and to disrupt and dismantle terror groups operating from their soil,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Read | What Pakistan hopes to convey with cases against Hafiz Saeed, why India unconvinced

He said India has long been maintaining that the UN Security Council provisions pertaining to listing and proscription of known terrorist entities and individuals must be effectively and sincerely enforced by all member states.

“Hafiz Saeed and his front organisations LeT and JuD recruit and train hundreds and thousands of persons and motivate and indoctrinate them on a violent agenda against India,” he said.

Kumar said the anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has drawn attention to the clear evidence that organisations supported by Saeed continue to be involved in supporting and financing terrorist activities.

On US President Donald Trump’s claim that the alleged Mumbai attacks mastermind had been arrested “after a ten-year search” while he was actually in the public eye for much of the decade, the MEA spokesperson said that “the tweet should seen in the context of Indo-US cooperation on counter-terrorism”.

“After a 10-year search, the so-called ‘mastermind’ of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.