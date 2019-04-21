Had warned Pakistan of consequences if Abhinandan not returned: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in his home state Gujarat to address an election rally, Sunday said that he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it had not returned captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Following an air strike by the Indian Air Force at JeM terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts crossed into Indian air space launching missiles which nearly missed Indian military installations on February 27. In the ensuing aerial combat, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down by PAF while he was trying to intercept the intruding aircrafts.

Although he shot down one F-16 of the PAF, he ejected inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Abhinandan was then captured by the Pakistan Army and handed over to India on March 1.

Talking about the incident, Modi said after the pilot was caught, the opposition started seeking a reply from him over this. “We conducted a press conference and warned Pakistan that if anything happened to our pilot, you will keep telling the world that Modi did this to you,” he said.

“A senior American official said on the second day that Modi has kept ready 12 missiles and might attack and the situation will deteriorate. Pakistan announced to return the pilot on the second day, else it was going to be a “qatal ki raat’,” Modi said.

“This was said by America, I have nothing to say about this now, I will speak about it when the time will come,” he added.

The prime minister further asserted his government’s commitment towards national security, saying whether the prime minister’s chair remains or not, he has decided that either he will be alive or terrorists will remain alive.

Appealing for their support in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister asked the people of Gujarat to make the BJP victorious on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where polling will be held on Tuesday.

“It is the duty of people of my home state to take care of the ‘son of the soil’, give all 26 seats in Gujarat to me,” he said.

“My government will come back to power for sure, but if Gujarat doesn’t give 26 seats (to BJP), the TV discussions on May 23 will be why it happened?” he said.

With PTI inputs