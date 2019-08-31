Had told authorities about discrepancies in tree data, proposal passed in hurry: Expert

Facing backlash from residents and activists for voting in favour of the proposal that allows cutting and transplanting of trees in Aarey Milk Colony, one of the tree expert members of the Tree Authority on Friday said they did not get a chance to speak and the proposal was hurriedly passed. Member has also raised questions on the inventory data of trees to be cut as they claimed to having found many discrepancy in it.

On Thursday, while two other experts were absent from the Tree Authority meeting in which the proposal was passed, three experts — Dr Shashirekha Suresh Kumar, Dr Chandrakant Salunkhe and Subhash Patne — had voted in favour of the proposal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashirekha Suresh Kumar said, “We were ready to give explanation, but before we could speak, everything got over. I did not want to take any party’s side. We were appointed to give technical advice. In a letter submitted to the BMC after inspecting small part of proposed carshed site, we had given several suggestions like retaining some of the trees… They should have responded to that, but we did not get any reply. They reduced the number of trees to be cut, but is that the answer for all the questions that were raised?”

The three tree experts their visit to the proposed carshed site, they had proposed some suggestions, including to retain unique/heritage trees and those with over 50 feet height, besides to transfer trees placed in cut category to transplant list. However, the civic body did not submit any reply to their suggestions.

Kumar said that in the experts report that was submitted to the Tree Authority on August 13, he had mentioned about discrepancies in the tree data for the project and demanded proper census to be done to get the exact number of trees that were going to be affected. “In the last line of our report, we had mentioned about discrepancies in the tree data. There is lacuna in the inventory. If you are going to ask for our opinion, then we would like to be part of the census. If not census, then at least we would want to visit other parts of the affected area. They showed us a very small area of the site and told us to give a report. We have visited three times at the site, but every time to the same place,” she told The Indian Express.

According to the experts, in many trees the authorities did not mention the correct name of the trees. “Numbers written on trees and inventory did not match. We have pointed out this in our report. There are three different numbers of trees given by authorities,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the national society of the Friends of The Trees (FOT) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), of which Kumar is a member, clarified in a statement on Friday that they did not support the proposal of cutting of trees.

Last year, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court by activist Zoru Bhathena against the functioning of Tree Authority, which did not have experts and only corporators as members. The court had restrained the Authority’s functioning in October 2018. In April 2019, the BMC had appointed four tree experts, including Dr Chandrakant Salunkhe (Head of Horticulture department in BARC), Dr Shashirekha Suresh Kumar (member of Bombay Natural History Society and head of the Botany department in Mithibai College), Subhash Patne (BSc in Agriculture and former Tree Authority member) and Dr Manohar Sawant (Ph.D. in physical chemistry and former Tree Authority member). Later, another expert, Dr Deepak Apte, director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), was also included.