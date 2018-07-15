Had no option but to write false report: Hapur attack witness

Samiuddin, 64, was severely injured in June 18 attack. Samiuddin, 64, was severely injured in June 18 attack.

After more than four hours of running from pillar to post – visiting two hospitals, the local police station and his brother’s village – Samiuddin’s youngest brother Yasin said he reached Pilakhuwa police station around 5.30 pm on June 18.

“I urged the Circle Officer to tell me where Samiuddin was.. He said, ‘if you want to meet your brother, you will have to do as I ask you to do’,” Yasin said. On Saturday, Yasin told The Sunday Express, “I was silent for so many days because Samiuddin and I were terrorised by the police. On June 18, the police, while threatening me, had said that I should not say the truth about the attack on Samiuddin and Qasim, and that I should not say the mob comprised men from Bajhera village. At that time, my concern was my brother’s treatment…. That is why we have been silent.”

In a letter to Meerut I-G Ram Kumar, Yasin wrote, “Now (that) I have taken Samiuddin out of the Hapur for treatment, I have the courage to put the truth in front of you so that you can initiate an unbiased inquiry into the deadly mob (attack).”

Naming a senior police officer posted in Hapur, Yasin wrote, “The officer told me that you have to write a report as I dictate and you will have to sign, otherwise along with Samiuddin, you and your family members will be behind bars in a cow slaughter case. He also said that if you want to meet your brother, you will have to do as I say.” Yasin, who works as a truck driver and lives with his family in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area, also alleged that two other local residents who were witness to these threats had raised objections to the police officer. “He threatened them too,” Yasin claimed.

Dinesh Tomar, a resident of Hindalpur village and one of the three who wrote to the I-G, said, “I was worried about the condition of my friend, Samiuddin. We did not know where he was and I did not want to take up a fight with the officer. In that situation, I did not have any option but to write a false report on the basis of what that police officer told me. After that, Yasin signed on that false report. As soon as he had signed, the officer told Yasin that Samiuddin was at GS Medical Hospital.”

According to the FIR filed at Pilakhuwa police station, the incident was triggered after a scuffle between unidentified bike-borne men and Qasim and Samiuddin.

