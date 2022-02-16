Had Modi been PM in 1947, Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib would be in India: Shah

Shah's remarks came on a day, addressing a poll rally in Pathankot, Modi said the Congress had committed a "sin" by failing to keep Kartarpur Sahib within India at the time of Partition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said had Narendra Modi been the prime minister at the time of Independence, the Sikh shrines of Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib would have been part of India. Addressing a poll rally in Ferozepur, Shah said it was Modi who fulfilled the long-pending demand of opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

“Had Narendra Modi been the prime minister when India gained Independence, Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib would have been part of India and not gone to Pakistan,” he said.

While Kartarpur Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism.

Shah’s remarks came on a day, addressing a poll rally in Pathankot, Modi said the Congress had committed a “sin” by failing to keep Kartarpur Sahib within India at the time of Partition. The opportunity to bring Kartarpur Sahib into India’s territory was missed again during the wars of 1965 and 1971 with Pakistan, he said.

Shah said some projects, which could not be inaugurated on January 5 because of the security breach incident during the PM’s Punjab visit, will now be digitally inaugurated before Baisakhi.

He alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi failed to even secure the route of the prime minister. Shah accused the Congress of “deliberately” blocking the PM’s route. “Goons were allegedly hired to prevent the PM from sharing his heart with Punjabis, and announcing development projects for the state,” Shah alleged.

“Before the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, terrorists from Pakistan would strike and even behead our soldiers and get away with it. But under Modi’s rule India conducted surgical strike and air strike to teach a befitting lesson to the terrorists,” Shah said.

H e said only BJP can end the drug menace in Punjab. “Could the Akali Dal get Punjab rid of drug menace? Has the Congress party been able to do it? (Arvind) Kejriwal, who has drowned the entire Delhi in liquor, too cannot do it. I have come here to promise Punjab’s mothers that give five years to Narendra Modi (BJP alliance), the youth of your family will not be able to even touch drugs,” he added.

Shah was here to address public rallies in support of party candidates Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Gurparvaz Singh who are contesting from Ferozepur and Guru Har Sahai, respectively.