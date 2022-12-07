scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Hackers target ICMR website 6k times in a day

The attempted attack on the website of the apex health research body was made late last month. As per officials, the hacking attempts were on the website and not the server of the ICMR.

The services of AIIMS have been crippled for almost a fortnight following a server hack.

Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), but no data was compromised, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials told PTI that hackers apparently from Hong Kong targeted the ICMR website around 6,000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30.

“The contents of the ICMR website are safe. The attack has been prevented successfully by the firewall/security measures of NIC,” the official told PTI.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:24:31 am
