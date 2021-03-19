scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Haasan releases MNM manifesto, assures income for women by developing their skills, says ‘no’ to doles

By initiatives like skill development, women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and "that is what we call payment to housewives and not doles to them."

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
March 19, 2021 2:39:01 pm
Makkal Needhi Maiam manifesto, Kamal Haasan mainfesto, Makkal Needhi Maiam, AIADMK mainfesto, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, DMK mainfesto, indian expressKamal Haasan was the first to promise what he called in December last 'payment' to homemakers for their work. (Express photo)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan unveiled his party’s manifesto here on Friday and promised income for housewives by honing their skills.

By initiatives like skill development, women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and “that is what we call payment to housewives and not doles to them.”

Haasan was the first to promise what he called in December last ‘payment’ to homemakers for their work.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The major parties of Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK days ago promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads in their manifestos.

Outlining his party’s manifesto, Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury.

Through such initiatives, the government would also not be burdened financially and at the same time women could get fair remuneration, commensurate with their skill and work, he said.

Government departments like the electricity generation and distribution corporation, state-run transport entities were facing losses, he said, touching on economy.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

By making employees of transport corporations ‘shareholders’ the government run enterprises could be made profitable, he said.

Self-sufficient villages in all the 234 constituencies, support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by initiatives like supply of raw materials were among the other features of the manifesto.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X