H Raja does it again: Why the BJP leader finds himself in another soup

BJP national secretary H Raja is in the throngs of another controversy. This time he has apparently made contemptuous remarks against the Madras High Court and the police during a procession along a restricted stretch of road in Meiyyapuram village of Pudukkottai district on September 15.

Raja has a history of speaking against other religions and instigating communal disharmony. During the release of actor Vijay’s film Mersal last year, Raja said the film should be banned as it had certain dialogues which were against GST, Digital India and Hindu religion. He cited the actor’s religious roots and shared a copy of the actor’s Voter ID card, which showed his full name Joseph Vijay, on Twitter. Raja said, “Vijay is a practising Christian, he should have built hospitals before churches, instead of in the film he says to build hospitals before temples. It is like provoking Hindus.”

This March, after Lenin’s statue got attacked in Tripura, Raja posted a message on Facebook in Tamil which read, “Who is Lenin? What is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection India has with Communists? Lenin’s statues were destroyed today; tomorrow in Tamil Nadu casteist Periyar’s statues will be destroyed.” The post, as expected, went viral and there was a huge backlash. Several leaders, including DMK chief M K Stalin, demanded Raja’s arrest under the Goondas act. It was soon pulled off and Raja claimed it was posted by his admin without his knowledge.

On September 15, Raja and his allies from the Hindu Munnani Iyakkam took out a Ganesh Chaturthi procession at Meiyyapuram in Pudukkottai. During the rally, Raja got involved in a verbal spat with the police for not allowing his members to set up a stage in front of the village temple. During the altercation, Raja allegedly vented his ire on the High Court which had ruled that people should seek permission for installing Ganesha statues and taking out processions during the festival. Raja called the cops anti-Hindu and said the recent IT-raids in DGP’s residence over Gutkha Scam is a testament to their corruption. As the video went viral, Raja issued a denial: “The voice in the video is not mine, the video has been doctored.”

But following this incident, Raja had been slapped with several cases. Soon, the Thirumayam police booked Raja under many sections of the IPC while the Madras High Court has initiated suo motu notice for the alleged derogatory remarks. The bench of justices C T Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar ordered the BJP general secretary to appear before the court within four weeks after advocates’ groups brought the matter to the court’s attention.

The issue did not end there as the staff of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department filed a petition with the Chennai Police Commissioner requesting him to register a case against Raja for his abusive comments against the department. Raja had allegedly called employees of the department anti-nationals and claimed they are selling temple lands to private parties.

In a public event earlier this week, the BJP leader continued his tirade against the police even as they were trying to arrest him. One of his aides said, “Who said H Raja is hiding for cops? Our lion is here; try to catch him if you can.”

Several leaders including Tamil Nadu fisheries Minister D Jayakumar condemned Raja’s hate speech. “Raja is mentally ill and BJP TN state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan should cure him,” said DMK’s Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. TTV Dinakaran of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam said Raja was speaking like an eccentric person. “A true Hindu would never insult other religions. Also, there is no need for anyone to grow or protect Hinduism, it’s a natural religion, and it will save itself. Raja is simply desperate to make BJP grow in Tamil Nadu, which will never happen.”

But despite all the criticism, Raja has not shown any regret for his remarks.

