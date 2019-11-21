MEA says 23 per cent petitions seeking H-1B visas were denied in 2019

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that at least 23 per cent new petitions seeking H-1B visas for the US were denied in the 2019 fiscal year.

Advertising

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that according to the data given out by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a total of 1,16,031 new petitions were processed and completed in 2019, out of which 27,707 petitions — accounting nearly 23.9 per cent — were denied.

“Indian nationals account for nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visa issued, even though the share of Indian IT companies in the H-1B visa is relatively small,” the minister stated.

Advertising

He also added that Indians also accounted for about 93 per cent of all Employment Authorization Document issued to H-4 visa holding spouses of H-1B beneficiaries as per statistics available till December 2017.

Replying to another question, Muraleedharan said that as per information received, there is a concern across the global IT industry operating in the US over approval rates for H-1B petitions, a higher rate of rejection among IT companies, and cost implications of higher scrutiny and additional requests for evidence.

Muraleedharan added that according to stats of USCIS, 84.8 per cent of the total H-1B petitions completed in the Fiscal Year 2019 (October 2018-September 2019) were approved, as against 95.7 per cent of the total in the Fiscal Year 2015 (October 2014-September 2015).

(With PTI inputs)