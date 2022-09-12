Gyanvapi: Varanasi court to rule today on maintainability of suits

The Varanasi District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict Monday on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it.

Five Hindu women had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On May 20, the Supreme Court, underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit”, transferred the Gyanvapi dispute that was pending before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, to the District Judge, Varanasi.

While the Hindu side said that the mosque was built on the site of a temple, the Muslim side argued that the mosque was built on Wakf premises, and the Places of Worship Act barred changing the character of the mosque.

District Judge AK Vishvesha began hearing the pleas in June.

The media was not allowed to witness the proceedings.

In July, the Supreme Court said it would wait for the Varanasi district court’s decision on the mosque committee’s application, raising objections to the maintainability of the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees, before intervening in the matter.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha had adjourned the matter to October 20.

The bench said all issues would have to be first argued before the district court. The Anjuman Intezamia was challenging the survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi where a Shivling was said to have been found.