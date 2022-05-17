Gyanvapi mosque row Live Updates: SC to hear plea against videography survey; Hindu Sena chief seeks its dismissal

Gyanvapi mosque row Live Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday is scheduled to hear a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Muslim body contends that it is contrary to provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991. Incidentally, the Act itself is under challenge before the top court with at least two pending petitions questioning its Constitutional validity.
The Hindu Sena President has filed an intervention in the apex court, seeking a dismissal of the appeal, the Bar and Bench reported. The Hindu Sena’s plea states that the Gyanvapi mosque is exempt from the said Act as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Shringar Ma Gauri temple within the mosque complex fall under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.
The appeal by the Masjid Committee, which challenges the April 21, 2022 Allahabad High Court ruling dismissing its petition against the order of a Varanasi court ordering the videographic survey of the disputed side, is listed Tuesday before a SC bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha.
It is "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”
Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion, in full or part, of a place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination — or even a different segment of the same religious denomination.
At least two petitions challenging the Act — filed by Lucknow-based Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh and some followers of Sanatan Vedic Religion, and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay — are pending before the Supreme Court. The law has been challenged on the ground that it bars judicial review, which is a basic feature of the Constitution, imposes an “arbitrary irrational retrospective cutoff date”, and abridges the right to religion of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs.
The court issued notice on Upadhyay’s petition in March 2021, but the Centre is yet to file its reply. Read more
The Act states that the nature of all places of worship, except Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947 and that no suit shall lie in any court with respect to the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship, as existing on that date.
The local court, said the Mosque Committee, should have first heard its application seeking rejection of demand for being barred by the Act, before going ahead. Read more