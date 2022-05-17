Gyanvapi mosque row Live Updates: SC to hear plea against videography survey; Hindu Sena chief seeks its dismissal

In this file photo, view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. (PTI)

Returning the spotlight to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy, a Varanasi court Monday directed the district administration to seal the spot in the mosque complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a court-mandated videography survey that just concluded.

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, hearing a plea by five women seeking permission for daily prayers at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the mosque complex, said, “District Magistrate, Varanasi, is directed to immediately seal the place where the Shivling has been found. No person should be allowed to enter the place which will be sealed.”

“The responsibility for the security and custodianship of the place which will be sealed will be considered personally of Varanasi district magistrate, Varanasi police commissioner and the CRPF commandant, Varanasi,” the judge said.

Also Read: