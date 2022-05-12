Gyanvapi case verdict to be pronounced today

THE ARGUMENTS in the hearing regarding the replacement of a court-appointed Advocate Commissioner concluded in a Varanasi court on Wednesday, with the court reserving its order that will be pronounced on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an application in the court seeking the replacement of Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra, accusing him of being “biased”.

The arguments from both sides in the matter continued for nearly two hours in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday, after which the judge reserved the order.