MPs wanted a meeting in Parliament Annexe… against protocol, says Election Commission

Saying that no party had sought an appointment until 4 pm Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) said it was later informed by police that the Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) wanted a meeting at Parliament House Annexe. It said this request was “unusual”, because, as per protocol, “such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India”. The EC said it still offered to send a senior officer to receive their memorandum, but the MPs rejected its proposal.
“Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some MPs wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today’s developments, it is clarified that, till 4 pm today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the poll panel said in its statement on Tuesday evening.
The EC said it was informed by the Delhi Police, around 4 pm that a delegation of MPs led by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Commission to submit a memorandum.
“After 4 pm today, when the Election Commission was considering the above proposal for the above-mentioned meeting with the Hon’ble MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore, could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,” it said.
The EC said it still proposed to send its most senior officer on duty to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step. “However, this offer was also declined by the Hon’ble MPs,” the Commission said.
“ECI respects the parliamentary and democratic processes of the country, as well as its own protocols and conventions, which are of utmost importance. Any political party may, at any time, request for a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission, keeping in view the suitability of time, schedules a date and time for the meeting. This is a regular practice,” it said.
It pointed to the procedure laid down in 2025 for meetings with political parties. “All political parties had been informed of the same and they follow this procedure. Whenever a delegation of a political party, or a joint delegation of several parties, wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks an appointment through its duly authorised representative. The meeting is thereafter held at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides,” it said.