MPs wanted a meeting in Parliament Annexe… against protocol, says Election Commission

Saying that no party had sought an appointment until 4 pm Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) said it was later informed by police that the Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) wanted a meeting at Parliament House Annexe. It said this request was “unusual”, because, as per protocol, “such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India”. The EC said it still offered to send a senior officer to receive their memorandum, but the MPs rejected its proposal.

“Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some MPs wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today’s developments, it is clarified that, till 4 pm today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the poll panel said in its statement on Tuesday evening.