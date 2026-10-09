DAY 3: INDIA bloc protest reaches Rajghat; next stop — Rashtrapati Bhavan

Thursday was the third day the INDIA bloc leaders and MPs got together to protest against the CEC, demanding his resignation. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

FOR THE third day in a row, INDIA bloc leaders hit the streets demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations of “vote chori”.

A contingent, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his Rajya Sabha counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a peaceful protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and said they would continue their protest on Friday; they are likely to meet in Parliament House in the afternoon.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Opposition MPs will assemble in Parliament complex and from there they will march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said: “We have already requested the President for a meeting with the INDIA alliance leaders. The first request letter was sent on October 2. Then Rashtrapati Bhavan office intimated us to give names. On October 5, we gave a request with the names, with all INDIA alliance leaders. We asked for an appointment for (October) 7th, 8th, 9th. Today is 8th. We will wait for tomorrow also… So far, there is no response.”