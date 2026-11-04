Kerala govt to probe second ‘corruption and bribe’ complaint against Gyanesh Kumar

The Kerala Home Department has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had sought bribes from contractors to clear public works bills when he served as the state Public Works Department (PWD) secretary in 2006.

The office of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday that the inquiry would be based on a complaint by a contractor named Sajan, who alleged that Kumar had sought Rs 2 crore from Malaysian engineer Lee See Been, the project manager of a road project undertaken by the India-Malaysia joint venture PATI-BEL. Lee died by suicide in Malaysia in November 2005, allegedly leaving behind a note accusing PWD officials of withholding payments over bribe demands.

The matter is already under the VACB’s scanner following a complaint filed last month by Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal with the Home Minister. Venugopal had alleged that Kumar’s name figured in the Malaysian engineer’s suicide note and that the VACB investigation in 2006 had been compromised due to external pressure.

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The home minister’s office said the VACB had sought legal opinion on reopening the investigation against Kumar based on Venugopal’s complaint. Sajan has now filed a fresh complaint making similar allegations.

A preliminary inquiry will be conducted before a decision is taken on registering an FIR.

In his complaint to the home minister on October 23, Sajan alleged that Kumar was behind Lee’s suicide.

“I was one of the material suppliers for the PATI-BEL and was also one of the two persons overseeing the work. I had worked closely with Lee, who was the project engineer. As the bills were not cleared on time, Lee could not make payments to local contractors and suppliers. Lee had told me that Kumar had sought Rs 2 crore to clear the bills. But PATI-BEL was not ready to pay bribes to get the bills cleared,” he claimed.

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Lee’s family had then told PATI-BEL employees that his suicide note had referrence to Kumar, he alleged.

“If the government is ready to order a probe, I am ready to produce evidence including the family members of LEE before the investigators,” said Sajan, who hails from Kollam.

What Chennithala told the Assembly

Last month, Chennithala told the Assembly that the VACB had closed its investigation into allegations concerning road projects dating back to 2006, when Kumar was the state PWD secretary, after the charges could not be substantiated.

The closure of the investigation had itself come under scrutiny, with allegations that the probe was abandoned midway under pressure.

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“As the allegations could not be ascertained, the VACB had reported to the government with the recommendation that further action was not required,” Chennithala said.

He also said Kumar had figured in a vigilance inquiry into 76 works allegedly awarded without following the tender process between 2003 and 2006. The VACB had initiated inquiries into the works, including one involving allegations against Kumar.

“As anomalies could not be substantiated, VACB had stopped all proceedings and reported to the government that no further action was required,” Chennithala said.

He added that in 2012, the agency had reported eight cases to the court as “mistake of fact”, a report the court accepted.

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While it has been alleged that Lee left behind a suicide note in Malaysia accusing Kumar of seeking bribes, the note has never been made public.