Monday, May 02, 2022
Gyanesh Kumar is new Co-op Ministry Secy in major reshuffle

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Kumar’s appointment, who is currently holding the charge of the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Kumar will replace Devendra Kumar Singh, also of Kerala-cadre, who goes as Secretary General, NHRC.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 3, 2022 2:24:26 am
Gyanesh Kumar will also continue to hold the additional charge of his current responsibility.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Monday appointed Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer, as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation.

S Radha Chauhan, a UP-cadre IAS officer of 1988 batch, is the new Secretary of the Department of Personnel & Training. She will replace Pradip Kumar Tripathi, who has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, a 1990-batch Kerala-cadre IAS officer is the new Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch Bihar-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

Neel Kamal Darbari, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention.

S K G Rahate, a 1990-batch Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the secretary, Department of Justice.

The ACC also appointed three officers at the Prime Minister’s Office. Retired IAS officer Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as the Adviser to the Prime Minister, in the PMO, in the rank and scale of Secretary to government of India. Han Ranjan Rao, a 1994-batch MP-cadre IAS officer, will be Additional Secretary in the PMO, while Atish Chandra, a 1994 batch officer, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the PMO.

