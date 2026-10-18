13 devotees killed, 40 injured after truck runs over pilgrims near Gwalior temple

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Nearly 40 people were injured, with four to five of them in serious condition, the SP said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readOct 18, 2026 09:00 AM IST
The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels.The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels.
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Thirteen people were killed and nearly 40 others injured after a truck crashed into devotees waiting near a temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday (Oct 18), police said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the vehicle lost control and hit devotees standing and sitting near the temple before crashing into its wall, an official said.

“Thirteen persons were killed near the Sheetlamata Mandir when an uncontrolled truck loaded with paddy hit devotees waiting on the roadside,” Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Yadav told news agency PTI.

Nearly 40 people were injured, with four to five of them in serious condition, the SP said.

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