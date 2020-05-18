Gwalior: Fire in paint shop kills seven, three children included

The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit on the ground floor where several paint cans were stocked. (Representational Image) The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit on the ground floor where several paint cans were stocked. (Representational Image)

Seven people, including four woman and three children, were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building that housed a paint shop on the ground floor in Gwalior’s Inderganj area on Monday.

The paint shop was owned by three brothers who lived along with their family on the upper two floors. The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit on the ground floor where several paint cans were stocked.

The Additional Director General of Police Rajababu Singh told The Indian Express that the women and children were trapped when the fire started, adding that the entry and exit point to the building was same. “There was no provision for an emergency exit which made rescue operations difficult,” he said.

Condition of two other children who were injured in the fire is said to be stable.

Air Force fire tenders were also pressed into service to put out the fire.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.