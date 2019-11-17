Gwalior: FIR against Mahasabha after prayers to Godse

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to act against members of the Hindu Mahasabha, a day after the outfit offered prayers to Nathuram Godse in Gwalior and demanded that his court deposition be included in school syllabus.

An FIR was registered against Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Naresh Batham for allegedly distributing leaftlets that denigrated Mahatma Gandhi by holding him responsible for Partition while glorifying Godse as a martyr.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered the Gwalior police to act tough. “I won’t tolerate that the killer of Gandhi is worshipped in my government. There have been attempts in the BJP government to install Godse’s bust, but I won’t brook any such act,” he said.

Hindu Mahasabha offered prayers to Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte on Friday at its office in Daulatganj locality, the same premises where it had installed a bust of Godse two years ago. The administration, then under the BJP government, seized it after deploying a large police force.

The FIR was registered on a complaint from Congress activist Ravindra Chouhan, who described himself as a Gandhian and nationalist. He said he was handed a leaflet on Thursday that used objectionable language for Gandhi. He said his feelings and those of others who follow Gandhi’s ideals had been hurt.

Additional DG Rajababu Singh said teams have been dispatched to arrest Batham and his associates, and no one would be spared.

Gwalior-based national vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bharadwaj claimed the police action was murder of democracy. “We have every right to celebrate birth anniversaries or observe martyrdom of people who made sacrifices for the country. We have observed martyrdom of Godse for 70 years and will continue to do so in our homes and private places,” he said.