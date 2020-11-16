Gwalior cops stop to help destitute man, discover he is their lost batchmate

The destitute man was a former Sub-Inspector and a batchmate of the two officers.

Out patrolling on a chilly November night in Gwalior, Deputy Superintendents Ratnesh Tomar and Vijay Bhadoriya spotted a man scavenging for food in a pile of garbage along the road.

Concerned, they approached the man with a jacket—and stopped in their tracks. “Kyu Ratnesh, kyu Vijay,” the man called out, addressing the policemen by their first names. The destitute man was a former Sub-Inspector and a batchmate of the two officers. “We realised he is Manish Mishra,” Tomar said. Mishra, inducted in 2000, had held several crucial postings. In 2009, he was fired for absenteeism.

Tomar remembered Mishra for his considerable athletic and shooting skills. But the man he and Bhadoriya found on the night of November 10, lying on the footpath and resisting attempts at aid, was very different. “He did not agree to come with us. We deployed a constable to keep a watch on him in plain clothes,” said Tomar. The next day, the policeman got staffers from Swarg Sadan Ashram to persuade Mishra and take him away.

The former SI is now being treated. Dr. Nandkumar, Assistant Professor of psychiatry at Gwalior hospital, said “We have put him on medication. Only after developing a sense of orientation can we help him with counselling. He can be treated.”

