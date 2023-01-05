Guyana, Suriname Presidents to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname on the sidelines of the two-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore next week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest, while Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the President of Suriname, has been invited as a special guest at the convention where 27 Indians living overseas will be awarded.

Asked about the agenda for the PM’s meeting with Ali, Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said the focus would be on energy. “India’s energy demands are expected to go up. Indian companies are already importing crude worth $1.5 million from Guyana. So energy is one subject we would like to build upon other than agriculture, ICT, infrastructure,” said Sayeed.

The PM will also deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on January 9.

Responding to a question on US-based NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal being picked as one of the recipients of the award, Sayeed said “nothing should be attributed” to the choice other than the fact that it was done following the laid out criteria.

“The awards are given on a particular criteria. The same criteria was also adopted while selecting Darshan Singh Dhaliwal,” Sayeed said. The award, he said, is for those overseas Indians who have done very well in their own fields, be it arts and culture, education, science and technology, business among others.

“It is also for contribution in India and their services to the communities where they are residing. This is the principle which has been followed since the inception of the awards in 2003,” he added.

Dhaliwal’s name drew attention as he was sent back from the Delhi airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, allegedly for his involvement in the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders.

Overall, more than 3,500 registrations have been made from 70 countries to attend the convention, Sayeed said. There will be four plenary sessions during the January 9-10 convention on the themes of healthcare, soft power, Indian workforce, and women. On January 8, Youth Bharatiya Pravasi Divas will be held, where the Madhya Pradesh government will also host sessions.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the valedictory session. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to chair some of the plenary sessions.