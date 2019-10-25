Guwahati RBI GM’s body found in hotel in Odisha

Toggle Menu
52-year-old Samal hails from Naraharipur village in Jajpur block of the district.

The body of Asish Ranjan Samal, who is working as a general manager of the Guwahati branch of RBI, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hotel room. (Representational)

Police recovered the body of a RBI general manager from a hotel room in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Friday, the police said.

The body of Asish Ranjan Samal, who is working as a general manager of the Guwahati branch of RBI, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hotel room.

The police said he had come to his native village to meet his mother on October 24. Later, he went to Bhubaneswar to meet his wife, who is a doctor at a private hospital there.

His son is a student of plus two and stays with his mother in the city.

He, however, returned from Bhuabneswar the same day and booked a room for himself at Chandikhole.

The hotel staff had repeatedly knocked at the door of Samal’s room on Friday but when he did not answer they called the police. The police broke open the door and found his hanging body.

The inspector-in-charge of Barachana police station, Deepak Jena said though the exact reason behind Samal’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the banker took the extreme step due to family dispute.

