Guwahati railway network set for major upgrade: New lines, 2nd Saraighat Bridge, stations and more

Guwahati railway infrastructure upgrade: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several infrastructure projects in and around Guwahati to improve train movement, increase railway capacity and make travel more convenient for passengers.

Guwahati is an important railway hub and the headquarters of NFR. The Guwahati railway station handles more than 50,000 passengers every day, with the number rising to around 65,000 during peak seasons. More than 200 trains operate through the station daily.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, several projects are now being developed to meet the growing demand and improve connectivity across Guwahati and the Northeast.

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New third railway line between Kamakhya and Guwahati

The Kamakhya-Guwahati third line project is being developed over 5.74 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 467 crore. This new railway line will increase capacity on the busy section, reduce congestion and help trains operate more smoothly. The project is targeted for completion by 2028.

Second Saraighat Bridge to improve connectivity

The railway official said that another major project is the Agthori-Kamakhya double line project, which includes the second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,474 crore and covers 7.20 km. The new Saraighat Bridge will have a double-line railway track and a three-lane road.

The 1.3-km-long bridge will provide additional rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra. The project is expected to ease pressure on the existing Saraighat Bridge and improve connectivity between Guwahati, North Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast. It will also support more train services.

Mega Coaching Complex coming up at New Guwahati

To improve train maintenance and terminal capacity, NFR is developing a Mega Coaching Complex at New Guwahati at a cost of Rs 227 crore. The complex will have three pit lines, four stabling lines and two automatic coach-washing plants. It will allow more trains to be handled and maintained, helping improve the efficiency and safety of railway operations.

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Redevelopment of Guwahati and Kamakhya stations

The passenger facilities are also being improved through the redevelopment of Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Guwahati railway station is being developed as a modern facility with an IT park and a focus on green-building features. The redevelopment includes provisions for solar power generation, waste management and water management.

The CPRO added that a second entry to Guwahati railway station is also under construction. The additional entry will give passengers another way to access the station and is expected to help reduce traffic congestion around the station. The newly inaugurated Panbazar Road Over Bridge is also supporting smoother traffic movement and station redevelopment work.

The redevelopment of Kamakhya railway station is also progressing with upgraded passenger facilities and improved amenities.

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Kamakhya-Azara elevated railway corridor

The Kamakhya-Azara Elevated Corridor is another important project in the region. “An elevated viaduct is being constructed along the stretch, including the section passing through Deepor Beel, to facilitate safe and uninterrupted movement of wildlife, including elephants, while ensuring efficient railway connectivity. The remaining 13.25-km-long Azara-Kamakhya double-line stretch is targeted for completion by July 2028,” the CPRO said.

Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Baihata

The zonal railway is also expanding freight and logistics infrastructure in the region. The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Baihata, near Guwahati, has been completed. The terminal will improve freight handling and logistics capacity.

The rail connectivity between Jogighopa station yard and the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) GCT siding has also been completed. “This connectivity will further strengthen Jogighopa’s potential as a major logistics hub and facilitate seamless multimodal movement of goods across the Northeast,” Sharma added.

What these projects mean for passengers

Together, these projects are aimed at increasing railway capacity and improving connectivity in and around Guwahati. The new railway lines and second Saraighat Bridge will help handle more train traffic, while the Mega Coaching Complex will strengthen train maintenance facilities.

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For passengers, station redevelopment, a second station entry and improved amenities are expected to make access and travel more convenient. At the same time, the elevated rail infrastructure will support railway connectivity while addressing wildlife movement concerns.