Assam Police arrest six over Guwahati protest backing Delhi demonstration; over two dozen detained

At least six people have been arrested in connection with a demonstration held in Guwahati in solidarity with the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while over two dozen people were detained while on their way to attend another protest on Saturday.

A protest, called by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), had been held at Guwahati’s designated protest site in Chachal, attended by a few hundred protesters, and had taken place largely without incident. The protesters in Delhi had been demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union minister – a development that came later in the evening.

On Friday, a few people were detained in connection with a case registered at Dispur police station under 10 sections of the BNS containing charges including “acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India”, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal conspiracy, and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from doing their job. An official at the Dispur police station stated that six people had been arrested and placed in police remand over Friday and Saturday.