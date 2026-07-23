‘Ma’am gave the day off’: Voices from a protest in Guwahati

Young students attending their first-ever protest, a 10-year-old and her 75-year-old grandmother, and echoes of the three-year-long conflict in Manipur – hundreds of protestors gathered in Guwahati on Thursday in solidarity with the protests unfolding at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Slogans of ‘Inquilab zindabad’, ‘Dharmendra Prasad must resign’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ were accompanied by ‘Manipur long live’ at the protest, held at a designated protest site in Guwahati’s Chachal on Thursday, amidst heavy deployment of police and CRPF.

Visuals from a solidarity protest in Guwahati. (Express Photo) Visuals from a solidarity protest in Guwahati. (Express Photo)

Among the protesters was 22-year-old Balo Yama from Arunachal Pradesh, who is studying in Guwahati to become a medical laboratory technician. Yama, who came with a group of other students from her college, said, “I skipped my duty and came today. Our ma’am gave us the day off.” This was their first time attending a protest.