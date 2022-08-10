Guwahati-Kolkata special train to continue till January 2023

August 10, 2022 12:04:39 pm
To clear the extra rush of passengers, Eastern Railway has decided to continue with the Guwahati-Kolkata special train.
According to an official release, the special train, with number 02518, will continue to run bi-weekly between Guwahati and Kolkata till January 28, 2023.
As per the schedule, the train will depart from Guwahati at 9 pm every Wednesday and Saturday and arrive at Kolkata on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, at 3 pm.
Similarly, from Kolkata, it will leave for Guwahati at 9:40 pm every Thursday and Sunday and reach Guwahati at 3:55 pm on Friday and Monday, respectively.
Subscriber Only Stories
Passengers can book tickets through online as well as offline modes. However, tatkal (emergency) booking is not permitted and a special charge is levied.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Williams gave Vogue the exclusive on her retirement
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, ‘Where is Priyanka?’
U.S. allows alternate monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
Vijay Deverakonda on link-up with Rashmika, Sara: ‘I’d rather have rumours about me than be a nobody’
Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23
Sony launches Bravia XR Master A95K OLED TV in India: What’s new?
GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor township
Kanchi Kaul shares sweet birthday note for husband Shabir Ahluwalia: ‘What an outstandingly perfect plot twist you turned out to be’
Pollywood: Chaupal OTT’s first women-centric web series, Shahi Majra, exposes social constructs
Meet the pilot who quit flying because of the climate crisis
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, History, Importance, and Significance
Vidya Balan points out that two of her biggest flops ‘were the ones with male heroes’