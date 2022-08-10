Guwahati-Kolkata special train to continue till January 2023

To clear the extra rush of passengers, Eastern Railway has decided to continue with the Guwahati-Kolkata special train.

According to an official release, the special train, with number 02518, will continue to run bi-weekly between Guwahati and Kolkata till January 28, 2023.

As per the schedule, the train will depart from Guwahati at 9 pm every Wednesday and Saturday and arrive at Kolkata on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, at 3 pm.

Similarly, from Kolkata, it will leave for Guwahati at 9:40 pm every Thursday and Sunday and reach Guwahati at 3:55 pm on Friday and Monday, respectively.

Passengers can book tickets through online as well as offline modes. However, tatkal (emergency) booking is not permitted and a special charge is levied.