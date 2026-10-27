Before Guwahati hotel killings, accused had convened meeting to discuss lease

“In view of the gravity of the [firing] incident” in Guwahati – which left five dead and one injured, Assam Police on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to “ensure a thorough, scientific and expeditious investigation”.
Around 9pm on Monday, reports of multiple gunshots being fired at Hotel Bilas Inn were received by the Paltan Bazar Police Station in the city.
According to senior police officials, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a property-related dispute between the hotel owners and the leaseholder.
The accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, 34, was nabbed within an hour of the incident. A native of Dibrugarh, he had been residing at Sawkuchi, Guwahati, officials said. “He is being interrogated,” they added.
“The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with Gogoi on 10 September 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities,” senior police officials said.
In a statement issued, Assam Police further said, “A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on October 26 (Monday) to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six persons.”
While four of the victims were found dead when police reached the spot, two people were found injured on the approach road. Officials said that one of the injured succumbed to his injuries while another is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
Out of the five who died, four belonged to the same family – that of the owners’ family, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Bhudev Bharali, his sister Helena, her son Debarshi Kashyap and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap, and family staffer Narayan Das. A driver of the Bharali family, Satyendra Pathak, was also injured in the shooting.
Bhudev Bharali, Narayan Das and Pathak had arrived from Barpeta earlier on Monday, while the other victims were residents of Guwahati.
Dilip Bharali, the elder brother of victims Bhudev and Helena, said Gogoi had convened a meeting with the family, which owns the hotel, to discuss pending dues and renewal of the lease.
Gogoi had taken the hotel on lease more than a year ago, but payments were pending for several months, and the lease agreement was also due for renewal, Bharali said.
“Gogoi had called us all for the meeting. Bhudev attended it, but I couldn’t as I was involved in the affairs of a local puja committee. It appears that Gogoi had planned the attack. He didn’t miss a single shot,” Bharali claimed.
“We are simple businessmen. We don’t support any violence. I urge the government to ensure that the most stringent punishment is meted out to the accused so that no one dares to commit such a crime in future,” he added.
Family members of the deceased received the bodies after post-mortem at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). All five bodies were taken to Barpeta for last rites on Monday evening.
“Several empty cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 caliber were recovered and seized. The SIT will undertake a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including examination of forensic evidence, statements of witnesses, the circumstances leading to the firing and all other relevant aspects of the case,” officials said.
Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati Ankur Jain will head the six-member SIT, according to an official statement.
With inputs from PTI