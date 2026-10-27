Before Guwahati hotel killings, accused had convened meeting to discuss lease

“In view of the gravity of the [firing] incident” in Guwahati – which left five dead and one injured, Assam Police on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to “ensure a thorough, scientific and expeditious investigation”.

Around 9pm on Monday, reports of multiple gunshots being fired at Hotel Bilas Inn were received by the Paltan Bazar Police Station in the city.

According to senior police officials, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a property-related dispute between the hotel owners and the leaseholder.

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The accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, 34, was nabbed within an hour of the incident. A native of Dibrugarh, he had been residing at Sawkuchi, Guwahati, officials said. “He is being interrogated,” they added.