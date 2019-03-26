Guwahati: HC quashes rape case against Gohain

The Gauhati High Court on Monday quashed the rape case against Minister of State, Railway, Rajen Gohain, days after he said he would not contest any election till he is cleared in the case.

Gohain is sitting MP from Assam’s Nagaon constituency, which goes to polls in the second phase, and the BJP has not declared a candidate from the seat till the time of filing this report. Gohain has won the seat four times consecutively since 1999.

“For the reasons stated above, I am of the unhesitant opinion that applying the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Bhajan Lal and others (supra) to the facts of this case, the present is a fit case for his Court to invoke jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC and quash the criminal proceeding,” the order by Justice Suman Shyam said, adding that the proceedings pending in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon, also stood quashed.

Last year, Gohain was charged with allegedly raping a married woman and her sister-in-law.