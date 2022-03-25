CISF suspends constable for ‘strip-searching’ wheelchair-bound 80-year-old woman at Guwahati airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended a woman constable for allegedly strip-searching a wheelchair bound 80-year-old woman with a hip implant at the Guwahati Airport on Thursday.

The woman, flying to Delhi, was accompanied by her granddaughter. Following the episode, the woman’s daughter had expressed her displeasure over the incident on social media.

“Security and dignity of needy pax go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. DIG CISF has spoken with the passenger,” the CISF tweeted late on Thursday night.

The woman’s daughter, Dolly Kikon, who is an anthropologist from Nagaland, had tweeted after the episode, “My 80-year-old disabled mom was made to strip at the CISFsecurity check at Guwahati airport. The security personnel wanted ‘proof’ of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress.”

In another tweet, she said, “It is disgusting! My 80 year old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?”

Tagging CISF, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Guwahati Airport authorities, Kikon asked, “Is that how we treat seniors?”

Sources in the CISF said it was a common protocol to check prosthetics and implants after the metal detectors give a signal. “What we are probing is whether the CISF personnel concerned did her job respectfully and with sensitivity that the passenger deserved. We are probing if there was any harassment as alleged,” a senior CISF official said.

The incident had also caught the attention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who had tweeted that he would look into it.

Kikon had also alleged that when her niece registered a complaint with the CISF, she was refused a copy. “Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at @GuwahatiAirport are harrassing my neice who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written.They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed,” she had tweeted.

A similar situation had come up last year when actor and dancer Sudha Chandran had taken to social media to complain about how the CISF had forced her to take off her prosthetics.

The force had then issued an apology. “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers,” the force had said in a statement then.

In an Instagram video shared in October last year, Sudha Chandran shared that every time she travels for her professional assignments, she is grilled by the security agencies. Despite her request to the airport authorities to conduct an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb, they ask her to remove it. Sudha Chandran had lost her leg in an accident but returned to acting and dancing with a prosthetic limb.

Following the incident, CISF had held a workshop with airport security officers and NGO members to sensitise personnel on how they should help physically challenged people during check-in and security checks. The force had invited 10 representatives of leading NGOs and interacted with them over the issues faced by differently abled people, especially during frisking.

Sources said the current guidelines on frisking were set after the Daallo Airlines blast in 2016 in Somalia. A wheel-chair bound person allegedly carried the bomb that exploded 20 minutes after the take-off.