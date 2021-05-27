Guv nod to Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act

Haryana Governor S N Arya on Wednesday gave his assent to the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act’ is being implemented in the state due to which any damage done to people’s shops, vendor carts, houses, government offices, vehicles, buses and other public property in guise of any movement will be recovered from the protestors”.

“Notification of this Act has been issued by the Government of Haryana, after which this Act has been enforced in the state. Thus, any such movement in the future will hamper the intention to damage people or public property. Carrying out such movements is a part of democracy but it is incorrect to harm in guise of it,” Vij said.