Gurupurab celebrations: Guru Nanak opposed Babur when nation was under threat, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday pointed out how Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev had stood against [Mughal emperor] Babur at a time the country was facing an invasion and religion was under threat. Adityanath was addressing a gathering during a function in Lucknow to celebrate the 550th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Adityanath also said the day was not far when “we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib” (in Pakistan). Adityanath praised Guru Nanak for his “courage” to call “Babur” as “Jabar” (cruel) at a time when people “suppressed by Babar feared him” (the Mughal emperor).

Further praising Guru Nanak, Adityanath said only when one does not have the desire to take anything from society is that person is in a position to challenge even the one doing biggest atrocities.

“At a time when all were afraid because of the atrocities done by Babur, it was Guru Nanak who had the courage to call Babur as “Jabar”, when a large section of society was gripped by fear over how to save their religion, how to save their sisters and daughters,” he said.

He added, “The anarchists were a threat to the nation and religion. In that period, Guru Nanak Dev gave a new direction to the society with the light of his knowledge”.

Talking about Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the CM said with the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, PM Modi made the dreams of many come true.

Maintaining that the country would never forget the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, Adityanath said, “Around 550 years ago, when the country was facing foreign invasion, religion and truth were being destroyed, in that period, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had paved the way for the welfare of humanity through his divine light. Religion was being destroyed… At that time, Guru Nanak came in the form of a ray of hope,” said Adityanath.

Chief Minister further said it was because of the sacrifice of Sikh Gurus that the nation and religion were alive today. “When the country and religion came under threat, the Sikh gurus never bowed or turned back. The sacred tradition of the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus is written in golden words in the history of India and every Indian expresses gratitude.”