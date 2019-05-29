Gurugram woman threatens to jump off building after being fired, gets job back

Toggle Menu
The woman, who works for a private consultancy firm in Gurugram's Cyber City was reportedly upset on hearing the management's decision and took the extreme decision to end her life.

The video clip shows the woman standing on the office roof of a multi-storey building while a man, wearing a pink t-shirt, is trying to convince her to step down.

A video of a woman threatening to jump off her office building’s terrace in Gurugram after being fired from her job has gone viral. The incident is said to have occurred last week. The woman, who works for a private consultancy firm in Sector 18 of Cyber City was reportedly upset on hearing the management’s decision and threatened to end her life.

The video clip shows the woman standing on the edge of her office building while a man, wearing a pink t-shirt, is trying to convince her to step down. After a while, the woman is seen sitting on the edge and talking to the man. The woman finally decided to come down after several hours of persuasion while the man is asking the police to stay back.

Reportedly, a police team had rushed to the spot for investigation and helped the office management in convincing the woman to step down.  It was only after her company’s assurance to reverse her firing that the woman decided to come down.

