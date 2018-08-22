Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Gurudas Kamat, senior Congress leader, dies at 63

Gurudas Kamat, senior Congress leader, dies at 63

Gurudas Kamat, a senior Congress leader from Mumbai, passed away following a cardiac arrest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 9:45:39 am
Gurudas Kamat, Gurudas kamat dead, gurudas kamat passes away, congress leader gurudas kamat dead, gurudas kamat dies Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 63. The Congress leader was in New Delhi on a visit. Kamat was rushed to Primus hospital, Chanakyapuri where he passed away. Kamat’s family has left for New Delhi this morning and his body will be brought back to Mumbai this afternoon. It will then be taken to his Chembur residence.

Kamat was in New Delhi to meet with Congress leader Ahmed Patel. he was to return to Mumbai Wednesday evening for Eid celebrations.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement