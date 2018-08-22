Gurudas Kamat, senior Congress leader, dies at 63

Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. (File Photo) Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 63. The Congress leader was in New Delhi on a visit. Kamat was rushed to Primus hospital, Chanakyapuri where he passed away. Kamat’s family has left for New Delhi this morning and his body will be brought back to Mumbai this afternoon. It will then be taken to his Chembur residence.

Kamat was in New Delhi to meet with Congress leader Ahmed Patel. he was to return to Mumbai Wednesday evening for Eid celebrations.

