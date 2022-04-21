Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed life for Hindu dharma, says Amit Shah

Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to “protect Hindu dharma”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event at the Red Fort on Wednesday evening to mark the 400th birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) of the Guru.

Shah said the nation stands truly indebted to the great Sikh Gurus.

“When Kashmiri Pandits told him about atrocities being committed on them by Mughals, he (the Guru) said, ‘go and tell Aurangzeb that they can convert others (only) after they can convert me’,” Shah said.

“He came to Delhi and sacrificed himself right here — at Chandni Chowk…. Sir kalam karne wale toh chale gaye, par jinhone apne sir ka balidaan diya aaj karoron log unke marg pe chalte hain (those who ordered his execution have long gone, but millions follow the path of the one who sacrificed himself)…. That’s why he continues to be known as Hind ki Chadar even 400 years later.”

“There’s no one in the country who is not touched by the Guru’s sacrifice — Hindus, Sikhs…everyone respects him,” he said.

Shah said India is free today and is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of its independence due to the supreme sacrifice made by Sikh Gurus. He called it Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “good fortune” to witness during his tenure commemorations of three Sikh Gurus — 550th parkash parv of Guru Nanak Dev, 400th Parkash utsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and 350th parkash parv of Guru Gobind Singh.

Wednesday’s event set the stage for Modi’s address from Red Fort a day later, which will mark the culmination of the two-day event organised by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

A special rendition of the shabad, ‘Tilak janju rakha prabh taka’, dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur, was presented by 400 school students during the three-hour function.

In his speech, expected around 9:30 pm on Thursday after ‘shabad kirtan’ by 400 ragis (Sikh musicians), PM Modi is likely to focus on relaying a message of interfaith peace.