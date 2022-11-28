scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice, his teachings continue to motivate us: PM Modi

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Sikh devotees partcipate in a 'nagar kirtan' ahead of martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, at Golden temple in Amritsar (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day, saying he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice, and his teachings continue to motivate us.

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

“I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals,” Modi said in a tweet.

“He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us,” the prime minister said.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:35:29 am
Next Story

Telangana govt announces Airport Metro corridor in Hyderabad at Rs 6,250 crore

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close