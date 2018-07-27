Guru Poornima today, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha won’t meet

Both Houses of Parliament will not be in session on Friday on account of Guru Poornima (Express Photo) Both Houses of Parliament will not be in session on Friday on account of Guru Poornima (Express Photo)

Both Houses of Parliament will not be in session on Friday on account of Guru Poornima. The two Houses would now meet on Monday. The announcement of the holiday was made in Rajya Sabha by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and in Lok Sabha by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

“Taking the sense of the House,” the Speaker said, the Lok Sabha would not have its session on Friday. Consequently, replies to both Starred and Unstarred questions listed for Friday would be laid on the table at the next sitting of the House.

Similarly in Rajya Sabha, the Chairman made the announcement of the holiday saying, “we have just got a message from Lok Sabha that it would not be in session on Friday on account of Guru Poornima”.

