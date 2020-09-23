Guru Nanak Dev’s death anniversary: ‘Jyoti Jot’ prayers culminate at Kartarpur with Nagar Kirtan till zero line

Imran Gondal, Deputy Director, Shrines, ETPB, said that the concluding ceremony in Dewan Asthan was held from 12 to 1 pm. V-C Narowal University Dr Tariq Mehmud was the chief guest.

First time after the Kartarpur Corridor was opened last year, the Jyoti Jot (death anniversary) prayers of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev were observed at his final resting place Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan on Tuesday. The event started September 20 and culminated on Tuesday with Nagar Kirtan till zero line (India-Pakistan border).

Guru Nanak’s Jyoti Jyot (death anniversary prayers — Guru Nanak is believed to have died at Kartarpur on September 22, 1539) are of immense importance at Kartarpur, which is believed to be the final resting place of the Sikhism founder. Due to the spread of Covid-19, India has still not opened the corridor for pilgrims after it was shut due to the pandemic. Earlier, Pakistan had urged India to open the corridor and allow pilgrims from India to participate in Guru’s Jyoti Jot prayers.

A statement from Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Pakistan, said, “On September 22, the 481st death anniversary (Jyoti Jot) of Guru Nanak Dev ji was observed at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. Large number of Sikh/Nanak Naam Lewa Sangat from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh participated in the function. The event started on September 20 with Paath Sahib (recitation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib) which ended today and ardaas (prayers) were held on September 22.”

It further said, “A Nagar Kirtan was taken out in 15 buses/cars at 10 am from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and reached zero point (India-Pakistan border). After ardaas, they moved back and reached Gurdwara Sahib at 11.30 am. Ardas was performed by granthi and members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). The Nagar Kirtan procession was led by ETPB shrines branch and PSGPC.”

Imran Gondal, Deputy Director, Shrines, ETPB, said that the concluding ceremony in Dewan Asthan was held from 12 to 1 pm. V-C Narowal University Dr Tariq Mehmud was the chief guest.

