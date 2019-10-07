Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary: Two ministers accuse Badals of ‘coming in way of’ joint celebrations

Two Cabinet ministers from Majha region in Punjab took on the Badals accusing them of “coming in the way” of joint celebrations by SGPC and state government on occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Advertising

In two separate statements, Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa attacked Badals for “using the celebrations as a platform to resurrect their party.”

Bajwa accused Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal of “compulsively misleading people on joint celebrations”. Countering Sukhbir’s claim that 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated in Patna by the SGPC, Bajwa called it a “bundle of lies”.

Bajwa reminded him that that function of Guru Gobind Singh 350th anniversary celebrations at Patna was organised under the command of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. He further said that then SGPC president just presented vote of thanks.

Advertising

“These facts are too well known to Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, accompanied by his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, sat among the sangat in front of the stage. The compulsive liar that he is, Sukhbir is now purposely spreading the misinformation as the design of the Badal family is to seek rehabilitation after having been rejected by the people in the state and alienated due to Bargari sacrilege,” he added.

He reminded the Akali Dal president that the tercentenary of the Khalsa in 1999 was celebrated by the Punjab government while Gurta Gaddi Divas of Guru Granth Sahib at Nanded in 2007 was organised by the Maharashtra government.

He alleged it was the Badal family that was creating hurdles in the joint celebrations of 550th anniversary as the design was to lord over the celebrations.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal was in no position to resist the Badal family of which he was a puppet, said Bajwa.

Randhawa said that the Badals ought to have understood the significance of this sacred occasion of Prakash Purb celebrations and cooperated with the state government in putting up a united face for the sake of Punjab at least on this issue. “But by choosing to grind their own axe by using the SGPC as a pawn to further their narrow political ends is a solid proof in itself that the Badals are out to seek political mileage from the occasion as pious as the Prakash Purb celebrations thereby displaying the least bit of regard for the glorious traditions of the Sikh Panth.”

Reacting strongly to the recent statement of the Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal that no work of developmental nature has been undertaken in Dera Baba Nanak constituency, Randhawa said that projects worth Rs 117 crore are on in the Dera Baba Nanak as part of the consistent efforts of state government to ensure that the celebrations turn into memorable ones.

He dared Harsimrat Badal to list even a single project or a visit to the constituency during the decade long “misrule” of her family.

Randhawa said that despite her father-in-law being the Chief Minister, husband the Deputy Chief Minister, her brother a Cabinet minister and herself being a Union Minister, no project was initiated in the constituency during their term.