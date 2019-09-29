Guru Nanak birth anniversary: 8 Sikhs serving life term to be released, says MHA

The government has decided to release eight Sikhs serving life sentence for their acts of violence during Punjab militancy. They will be released from prison on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November as a humanitarian gesture.

Advertising

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced that through special remission, the death sentence of another Sikh prisoner has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The decision was taken by the Centre as a token of goodwill in response to long-pending demands for the release of Sikh prisoners articulated by various sections of the Sikh community, an MHA spokesperson said. A communication to this effect was sent on Saturday to state governments and Union territories concerned for release of the Sikh prisoners.

While the MHA did not reveal names of any of the prisoners, sources had earlier said that Akali Dal’s Badals had met then Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with commuting of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted of the killing of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.