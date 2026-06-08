Pannun assassination plot: Nikhil Gupta’s counsel to seek ‘lowest possible’ sentence

The sentencing of Nikhil Gupta, the Indian national who pleaded guilty in an American court earlier this year in the plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been postponed to September 25, according to US court records. The sentencing was initially slated for May 29.

Gupta pleaded guilty in February, in a case that could fetch him a sentence of 19 to 23 years. His counsel said the postponement was sought to allow more time to review case records and argue for the “lowest possible” sentence.

Responding to an emailed query from The Indian Express, Gupta’s New York-based counsel Isabelle Kirshner said: “There is a great deal of material that was provided to the defence attorneys during the pendency of the case that needs to be reviewed and, given that we did not enter the matter until after Mr. Gupta entered his guilty plea, we need more time to review that material, meet with Mr. Gupta and be sure that we are presenting the strongest possible argument to the Court.”