Gurpatwant Singh Pannu booked for instigating Army personnel

The district police booked 20-20 referendum campaign’s architect Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on charges of sedition and mutiny on the basis of pre-recorded voice messages in which he allegedly instigates Army personnel from Punjab.

The FIR was registered at Kurali (Sadr) police station under Sections 123-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 153-A (persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sources in the police said the case were registered after the intelligence wing of the state police came to know about the pre-recorded messages sent by Pannu to some Indian Army officers.

