Sirsa journalist murder: Two polygraph tests nailed Haryana cop’s lie

Two polygraph tests of sub-inspector (SI), Ram Chander, of the Haryana police, who had initially probed the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chattarpati, nailed his lie – that Ram Chander Chattarpati did not reveal the name of Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in his statement to the police.

The SI was posted in Sirsa when the journalist was shot at in 2002. He was undergone lie-detector tests through CBI in Delhi in 2005 and 2007. Chattarpati was shot at on October 24, 2002. SI Ram Chander had recorded the statement of the journalist at PGI Rohtak on October 26. Chattarpati succumbed to injuries at Apollo Hospital in Delhi on November 21, 2002. He had been shifted from PGI Rohtak to Apollo Hospital on November 8, 2002.

The 178-page judgment of the special court of CBI judge Jagdeep Singh reads, “Further investigation revealed that the SI was subjected to polygraph test at CFSL, Delhi, in September, 2005 and the test revealed deception in his statement indicating that the SI was lying that Ram Chander Chhatrapati did not mention the name of Ram Rahim in his statement recorded on October 26, 2002 and subsequently, the SI was again subjected to polygraph test in July, 2007 and deception was again noticed in the test.”

The slain journalist’s son, Anshul Chhatrapati, said, “The judgment clearly states that the Haryana policeman tried to hush up the name of Gurmeet Ram Rahim from the case. We were since the beginning doubtful about the functioning of Haryana police. Hence, we had approached Punjab and Haryana high court demanding CBI probe in November, 2003.”

Meanwhile, the CBI counsel, HPS Verma, has sought recovery of all the expenses spent on the security arrangements made on the day of pronouncement of judgment against Gurmeet Ram. He also sought relief amount for the kin of the slain journalist from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others.

The Dera chief, along with three others – Krishan Lal, Nirmal Singh and Kuldeep Singh – was recently awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

CBI counsel, HPS Verma, said, “The court did not accept our demand. The fine of Rs 50,000, imposed on all four convicts each, will go to the kin of slain journalist.” Ram Rahim and three others were held guilty on January 11 and quantum of punishment of life imprisonment was announced on January 17.