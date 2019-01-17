Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing LIVE: Dera chief to hear verdict via video conference

A Special CBI court in Panchkula will sentence Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpat. Ram Rahim is looking at a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum sentence of death. Follow our blog for the latest news and updates.

The CBI has allowed Ram Rahim, who is currently serving a 20-year term in connection with another case, to appear for the hearing via video-conferencing. The state had sought permission for the same as a precautionary measure, citing the violence that broke out after his conviction in 2017. The other three convicts, Krishan Lal, Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh , will appear before court.

Security has been heightened in Panchkula as a Special CBI court Thursday will decide the quantum of sentence for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three others in connection with the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. The court had found them guilty of murder and conspiracy on January 11 and convicted them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case dates back to 2002 when the journalist was murdered in Sirsa city in Haryana after he ran a story in his newspaper, ‘Poora Sach’, about the alleged sexual exploitation of women by the Dera chief.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing LIVE UPDATES: Khatta Singh, the Dera chief's former driver and the main witness in the case, arrives at a Special CBI court in Panchkula on January 11, 2019. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to be sentenced in journalist murder case today

Ram Chander Chhatarpati, who ran a local newspaper in Haryana called 'Poora Sach', was murdered on October 24, 2002 after he published a news report on alleged sexual exploitation in Dera Sacha Sauda. The report, which came out months before in May 2002, was based on an anonymous complaint by a sadhvi, who accused the Dera chief of the crime.

Ranjeet Singh was killed when he was returning from his fields at his native village in Kurukshetra district. His father Jogender Singh, a former village sarpanch, fought a long legal battle but could not ensure justice in his lifetime and died in 2016 because of illness at the age of 80.

The murder was committed by Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh, using Krishan Lal's licensed .32 bore revolver. The CBI, in its chargesheet, accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of issuing orders to launch a massive hunt for the people who had written and circulated the letter. The sect had denied the allegations and said they were raised as “a conspiracy to defame the Dera”.

Explained: What the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim means for the Dera and politics in the region

The maximum sentence that can be given to the Dera chief, in this case, is death and the minimum, life imprisonment.